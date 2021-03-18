Brokerages Expect NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $310.43 Million

Equities analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) will announce sales of $310.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $313.37 million and the lowest is $307.68 million. NETGEAR reported sales of $229.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $367.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.29 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on NTGR shares. BWS Financial boosted their price target on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In related news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 25,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $1,080,755.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,951.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $60,261.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,752.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 160,328 shares of company stock valued at $6,743,652. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTGR. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in NETGEAR in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,942,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in NETGEAR in the 3rd quarter worth about $499,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,040,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,063,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 4.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 35.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NETGEAR stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.03. 8,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,962. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.84 and a beta of 0.88. NETGEAR has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $46.38.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

