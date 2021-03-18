Brokerages Anticipate Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) to Announce -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) to post ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Venus Concept’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.14). Venus Concept reported earnings per share of ($1.07) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Venus Concept will report full year earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.97). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Venus Concept.

Get Venus Concept alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VERO shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Venus Concept in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Venus Concept in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Venus Concept in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Venus Concept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Venus Concept presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.79.

Shares of VERO traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $2.74. 519,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,429. The company has a market capitalization of $146.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.33. Venus Concept has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $5.90.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 39,657 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 53,337 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Venus Concept by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 209,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Venus Concept in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Venus Concept in the 4th quarter worth $683,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Venus Concept (VERO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.