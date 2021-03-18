Brokerages Anticipate QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.06). QuickLogic posted earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.04). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 125.18% and a negative return on equity of 78.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QUIK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of QuickLogic from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Pease bought 6,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $48,160.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,244.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,625 shares of company stock worth $21,288 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 80,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in QuickLogic by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

QUIK traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $8.16. The stock had a trading volume of 87 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,067. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.08. QuickLogic has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The company has a market cap of $90.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

