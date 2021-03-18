Brokerages Anticipate Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to post earnings per share of $0.70 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Activision Blizzard reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,389,418,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $806,508,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760,947 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,417,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.58. 6,700,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,801,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.18. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $104.53.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

