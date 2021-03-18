Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Insider Acquires $24,400.00 in Stock

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) insider Hayes M. Kennedy purchased 4,000 shares of Broadwind stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $24,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of BWEN stock opened at $5.91 on Thursday. Broadwind, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $100.10 million, a PE ratio of -98.48 and a beta of 1.72.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadwind, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. THB Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 4th quarter valued at $1,695,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 4th quarter valued at $1,263,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadwind by 508.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 75,993 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 4th quarter valued at $698,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 4th quarter valued at $525,000. Institutional investors own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Broadwind from $4.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

