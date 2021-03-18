Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. Sells 53,700 Shares

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 53,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $830,202.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE MNRL traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.63. 17,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,752. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $17.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.90 million, a PE ratio of -776.00 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13.
Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.93). Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on MNRL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.18.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNRL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 23,851.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,561 shares during the period. Deep Basin Capital LP raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 26.2% during the third quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 3,922,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,992,000 after purchasing an additional 813,966 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,645,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,069,000 after purchasing an additional 642,152 shares during the period. Cooperman Leon G purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals during the third quarter worth approximately $3,456,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 661,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 318,583 shares during the period. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Brigham Minerals Company Profile
Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.
