Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. Sells 53,700 Shares

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 53,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $830,202.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE MNRL traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.63. 17,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,752. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $17.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.90 million, a PE ratio of -776.00 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.93). Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.42%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MNRL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.18.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNRL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 23,851.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,561 shares during the period. Deep Basin Capital LP raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 26.2% during the third quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 3,922,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,992,000 after purchasing an additional 813,966 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,645,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,069,000 after purchasing an additional 642,152 shares during the period. Cooperman Leon G purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals during the third quarter worth approximately $3,456,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 661,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 318,583 shares during the period. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

