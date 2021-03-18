Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. Sells 30,941 Shares

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 30,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $507,741.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Brigham Minerals stock opened at $15.52 on Thursday. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $17.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $880.39 million, a PE ratio of -776.00 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.69.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.93). Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNRL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 580.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MNRL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.18.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

