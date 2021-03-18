Brian G. Lloyd Sells 12,303 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Stock

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 12,303 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $732,028.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,191.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $60.34 on Thursday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $61.23. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -113.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.59 and its 200 day moving average is $52.70.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. Analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,610,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $422,437,000 after acquiring an additional 36,122 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,464,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $194,216,000 after acquiring an additional 143,739 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 248.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,387,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414,401 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,618,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 945,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,127,000 after purchasing an additional 37,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

MMSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.78.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

