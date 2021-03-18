Brant Point Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 90,000 Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Artius Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AACQ. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $425,000. Institutional investors own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AACQ opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.28. Artius Acquisition Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $14.01.

