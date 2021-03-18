Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Receives $11.36 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.36.

Several research firms have recently commented on BDN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Shares of NYSE BDN opened at $13.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $14.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $126.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.24 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 18.15%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

