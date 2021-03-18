Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 206,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,005,000. Plug Power comprises about 5.0% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.53. 780,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,358,266. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.18 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.24. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. On average, analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.27.

In other Plug Power news, CFO Paul B. Middleton sold 216,667 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $7,611,511.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 241,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,410.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lucas P. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $112,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,449.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 966,881 shares of company stock valued at $52,087,130 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

