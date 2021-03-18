Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 23,084 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,000. American Express comprises approximately 2.0% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 242,476 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $24,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,478 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,734 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,474 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $457,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on AXP. Barclays raised American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.54.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $143.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,937,541. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $151.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.