BOScoin (BOS) Market Capitalization Tops $1.81 Million

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. During the last seven days, BOScoin has traded 101.8% higher against the US dollar. One BOScoin token can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. BOScoin has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and $240.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000139 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000123 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000164 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 88.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOScoin is a mFBA token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 tokens. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

