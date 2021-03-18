Boral (OTCMKTS:BOALY) Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Boral (OTCMKTS:BOALY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BOALY opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. Boral has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $17.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.36.
Boral Company Profile
