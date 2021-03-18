Boral (OTCMKTS:BOALY) Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Boral (OTCMKTS:BOALY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOALY opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. Boral has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $17.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.36.

Boral Company Profile

Boral Limited manufactures and supplies building and construction materials in Australia, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers asphalt, blocks, bricks, cement materials, concrete, pavers and retaining walls, plasterboards, quarry materials, roof tiles, fly ash, light building products and windows, and stones, as well as roofing and masonry, and timber products.

