Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The Company’s core operating areas are the DJ Basin in Colorado and the Cotton Valley formation in southern Arkansas. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, KeyCorp increased their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of BCEI stock opened at $33.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $40.79. The company has a market capitalization of $691.65 million, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.79 and its 200 day moving average is $22.86.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $3.02. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $62.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 58.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 125.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

