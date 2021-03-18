Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 436,400 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the February 11th total of 351,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,364.0 days.

BOLIF opened at $38.84 on Thursday. Boliden AB has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $40.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.31 and its 200 day moving average is $33.27.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for mineral deposits, such as zinc, copper, lead, nickel, gold, palladium, platinum, and silver. It operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; the Tara mine in Ireland; and the Kylylahti and Kevitsa mines in Finland.

