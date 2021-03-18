BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $35.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BNP PARIBAS is a European leader in global banking and financial services and is one of the four strongest banks in the world according to Standard & Poor’s. The group holds key positions in three major segments: Corporate and Investment Banking, Asset Management & Services and Retail Banking. Present throughout Europe in all of its business lines, the bank’s two domestic markets in retail banking are France and Italy. In the United States, BNP Paribas employs 15,000 people including 2,500 employees in its Corporate and Investment Banking as well as Asset Management and Services businesses which are headquartered in New York. It is also present in other financial hubs throughout the United States including Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Miami and Boston. BNP Paribas also operates a retail banking business through its subsidiary Bank of the West with over 700 branches in the Western US. “

BNPQY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

The firm has a market cap of $76.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.65 and its 200 day moving average is $24.47. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $31.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 6.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BNP Paribas will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

