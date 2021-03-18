BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC)

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Frontera Energy from C$4.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Get Frontera Energy alerts:

Shares of Frontera Energy stock traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$6.65. 13,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,249. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$648.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28. Frontera Energy has a one year low of C$2.01 and a one year high of C$7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.01.

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 157.7 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Pacific Exploration & Production Corporation and changed its name to Frontera Energy Corporation in June 2017.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Frontera Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontera Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.