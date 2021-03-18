BMO Capital Markets Raises Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Price Target to C$1.00

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised Surge Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$0.75 to C$0.90 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Surge Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.50 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Surge Energy from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$0.25 to C$0.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$0.78.

Shares of TSE:SGY opened at C$0.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$227.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.32. Surge Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.14 and a 1 year high of C$0.76.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

