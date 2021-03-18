BMO Capital Markets Raises Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Price Target to C$1.00

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised Surge Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$0.75 to C$0.90 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Surge Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.50 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Surge Energy from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$0.25 to C$0.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$0.78.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:SGY opened at C$0.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$227.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.32. Surge Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.14 and a 1 year high of C$0.76.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.