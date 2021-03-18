BMO Capital Markets Raises Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Price Target to C$35.00

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$35.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ITP. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$35.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Intertape Polymer Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intertape Polymer Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$33.93.

Shares of TSE ITP opened at C$29.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.22. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12 month low of C$7.02 and a 12 month high of C$31.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 25.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This is an increase from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

