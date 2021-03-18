BMO Capital Markets Raises Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Price Target to C$3.00

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy to C$3.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James raised Bonterra Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$3.04.

TSE:BNE opened at C$4.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.77. The firm has a market cap of C$134.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44. Bonterra Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.64 and a twelve month high of C$4.68.

In other Bonterra Energy news, Director George Frederick Fink acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,906.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,168,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,084,254.81. Insiders have bought a total of 87,400 shares of company stock worth $220,759 in the last quarter.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

