bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Rating Increased to Buy at Mizuho

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) was upgraded by research analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $69.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $34.00. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 122.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush downgraded bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lowered bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Sunday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.38.

BLUE stock opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.71. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $24.24 and a fifty-two week high of $72.50. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.89.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.96) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -10.02 EPS for the current year.

In other bluebird bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $55,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,367.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $42,752.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,791 shares of company stock valued at $150,861. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the third quarter worth $201,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 28.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 6.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,193,000 after acquiring an additional 15,781 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 4.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 74.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

