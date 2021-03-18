Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 627,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $11,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLBD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Blue Bird by 561.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Blue Bird by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Blue Bird by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Blue Bird by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 40.1% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLBD opened at $27.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $732.30 million, a P/E ratio of 60.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.01. Blue Bird Co. has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $28.90.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $130.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 1.39%. Research analysts predict that Blue Bird Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $38,850,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 4,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $109,552.59. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 20,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,113.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

