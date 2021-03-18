Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $254.79

Shares of Bloomsbury Publishing plc (LON:BMY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 254.79 ($3.33) and traded as high as GBX 294 ($3.84). Bloomsbury Publishing shares last traded at GBX 280 ($3.66), with a volume of 128,058 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 283.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 255.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55. The company has a market cap of £228.51 million and a P/E ratio of 18.66.

Bloomsbury Publishing Company Profile (LON:BMY)

Bloomsbury Publishing plc publishes books and other media for general readers, children, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and consultancy and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

