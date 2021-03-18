Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.50.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

BXMT stock opened at $32.55 on Wednesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $32.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 100.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 317,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 27,317 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 291,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,402,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.