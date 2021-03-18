Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (BGX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on May 28th

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.081 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

BGX opened at $14.11 on Thursday. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $14.26.

About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

