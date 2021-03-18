Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (BGX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on May 28th

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.081 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.
BGX opened at $14.11 on Thursday. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $14.26.
About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund
