BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the February 11th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE:MYD traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.10. 56,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,058. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.99. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $14.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 441,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 17,223 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 329,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 27,403 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 108,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 10,278 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 11,372 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. 12.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

