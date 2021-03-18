BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the February 11th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSE:MYD traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.10. 56,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,058. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.99. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $14.90.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.
