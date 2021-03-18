BlackRock Inc. Takes $34.78 Million Position in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 890,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,781,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth about $1,176,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,590,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,099,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,451,000.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

MediaAlpha stock opened at $55.79 on Thursday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $70.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.23.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MAX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on MediaAlpha from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on MediaAlpha in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX).

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.