BlackRock Inc. Purchases 654,438 Shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) by 60.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,731,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 654,438 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Spero Therapeutics worth $33,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $667,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $2,400,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $458,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Spero Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

SPRO stock opened at $16.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.67. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $23.64.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.09. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 768.15% and a negative return on equity of 93.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Spero Therapeutics news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $65,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $885,197. 17.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.