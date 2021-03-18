BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 95,200 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the February 11th total of 118,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 381,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

BKCC opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $259.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2.84. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.61 million during the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 10.19% and a negative net margin of 160.86%. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.49%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 29.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

