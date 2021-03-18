Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Price Tops $0.0058 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 18th. Bitcoin Interest has a market capitalization of $106,556.65 and approximately $10.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded down 71.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.90 or 0.00249348 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.79 or 0.00099445 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00053972 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 53.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Profile

BCI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

