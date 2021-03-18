Bitcoin Cash ABC 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $7.62 Million (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded up 21.7% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be bought for about $18.08 or 0.00031259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market capitalization of $335.87 million and approximately $7.62 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Cash ABC alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,851.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $530.13 or 0.00916367 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $194.79 or 0.00336704 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000849 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002601 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 77.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Profile

BCHA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash ABC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash ABC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash ABC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash ABC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.