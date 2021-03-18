Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Issues Earnings Results

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSX traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.73. 141,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,739. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.33. Biodesix has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99.

BDSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Biodesix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Biodesix in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Biodesix from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Biodesix in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Biodesix in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

