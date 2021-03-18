BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Short Interest Update

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 825,000 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the February 11th total of 643,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BCAB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BioAtla in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on BioAtla in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BioAtla in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BioAtla in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCAB opened at $66.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.24. BioAtla has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $70.63.

In other news, Director Guy Levy purchased 1,388,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $14,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCAB. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of BioAtla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,767,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in BioAtla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,058,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in BioAtla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,715,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in BioAtla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,993,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in BioAtla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,595,000.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

