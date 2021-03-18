Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Sells $1,575,000.00 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,563,465. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $157.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.22. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -302.75. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $195.95.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.94 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. Research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BILL. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Bill.com from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Bill.com from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.87.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

