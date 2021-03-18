BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BIGC. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Truist raised shares of BigCommerce from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of BigCommerce from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $55.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.01. BigCommerce has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $162.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.58 million. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BigCommerce will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $89,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $691,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 86,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,993,514.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,831,017 shares of company stock valued at $109,287,387.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter worth $529,459,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in BigCommerce by 167.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 931,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,751,000 after buying an additional 583,157 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BigCommerce by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 747,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,962,000 after buying an additional 137,371 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BigCommerce by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,708,000 after buying an additional 247,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter worth $36,009,000. Institutional investors own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

