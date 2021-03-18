Biffa (LON:BIFF) Shares Gap Down to $270.00

Shares of Biffa plc (LON:BIFF) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 270 ($3.53), but opened at GBX 260 ($3.40). Biffa shares last traded at GBX 266.50 ($3.48), with a volume of 267,139 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 247.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 232.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of £820.88 million and a PE ratio of -39.56.

About Biffa (LON:BIFF)

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste; and production of energy, as well as production and sale of recovered commodities, such as energies, papers, glasses, metals, and plastics.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Biffa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biffa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.