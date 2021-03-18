BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGSF from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

BGSF stock opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.88. BGSF has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.34, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). BGSF had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.72%. Equities analysts predict that BGSF will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. BGSF’s payout ratio is currently 23.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGSF. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in BGSF by 310.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGSF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BGSF in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BGSF in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in BGSF by 28.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.15% of the company’s stock.

BGSF Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings through 56 branch offices in 29 states.

