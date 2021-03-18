BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $566.00 Million

Equities analysts expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to post $566.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $565.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $567.00 million. BGC Partners reported sales of $603.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 40.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of BGC Partners stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.66. The stock had a trading volume of 58,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,028. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 1.76. BGC Partners has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $5.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BGC Partners by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,953,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,886,000 after buying an additional 5,328,083 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BGC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,039,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BGC Partners by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,109,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,438,000 after buying an additional 2,068,753 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in BGC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,756,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BGC Partners by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,091,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,365,000 after buying an additional 1,779,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Asia, France, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures.

