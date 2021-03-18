Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 375 ($4.90) price objective on the stock.
Shares of QQ opened at GBX 333.40 ($4.36) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 16.18. QinetiQ Group has a 52-week low of GBX 208.28 ($2.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 345.40 ($4.51). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 306.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 291.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.
QinetiQ Group Company Profile
See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.