Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 375 ($4.90) price objective on the stock.

Shares of QQ opened at GBX 333.40 ($4.36) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 16.18. QinetiQ Group has a 52-week low of GBX 208.28 ($2.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 345.40 ($4.51). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 306.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 291.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

