Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for BAE Systems (LON:BA)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 644 ($8.41) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 596.56 ($7.79).

BA opened at GBX 501 ($6.55) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.75. The company has a market cap of £16.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 395.90 ($5.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 587.33 ($7.67). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 482.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 492.99.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a GBX 14.30 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 59.26%.

In other news, insider Stephen Pearce acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 480 ($6.27) per share, for a total transaction of £48,000 ($62,712.31). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,090 shares of company stock valued at $4,844,829.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

