Berenberg Bank Lowers Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Price Target to GBX 264

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 289 ($3.78) to GBX 264 ($3.45) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.67% from the stock’s previous close.
LON:SBRE opened at GBX 247.50 ($3.23) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £618.75 million and a PE ratio of 14.22. Sabre Insurance Group has a one year low of GBX 155.64 ($2.03) and a one year high of GBX 319.50 ($4.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 256.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 258.15.
Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile
