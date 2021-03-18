Berenberg Bank Lowers Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Price Target to GBX 264

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 289 ($3.78) to GBX 264 ($3.45) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.67% from the stock’s previous close.

LON:SBRE opened at GBX 247.50 ($3.23) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £618.75 million and a PE ratio of 14.22. Sabre Insurance Group has a one year low of GBX 155.64 ($2.03) and a one year high of GBX 319.50 ($4.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 256.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 258.15.

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

Sabre Insurance Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

