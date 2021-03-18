Berenberg Bank Analysts Give ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) a €15.10 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €15.10 ($17.76) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.50 ($27.65) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €17.25 ($20.30).

Shares of ETR PSM opened at €18.25 ($21.47) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.67. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.36. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52 week low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a 52 week high of €18.14 ($21.34). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €16.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €13.19.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

