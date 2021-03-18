Bennett S. Lebow Sells 225,000 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Stock

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $3,370,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,132,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,941,524.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Vector Group stock opened at $14.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average of $11.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 1.09. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $15.30.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $554.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.00 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 99,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 61.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Vector Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.