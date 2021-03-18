Benchmark Initiates Coverage on Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX)

Equities researchers at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.44% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NYSE CCX opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. Churchill Capital Corp II has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16.

Get Churchill Capital Corp II alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCX. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II by 360.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 14,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Capital Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Hornblower Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp II was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.