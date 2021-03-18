Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLWYF. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

OTCMKTS BLWYF remained flat at $$45.60 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.38. Bellway has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $45.60.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

