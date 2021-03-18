Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) (LON:BWY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 3,780 at UBS Group

Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) (LON:BWY) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at UBS Group from GBX 4,040 ($52.78) to GBX 3,780 ($49.39) in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BWY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) from GBX 3,111 ($40.65) to GBX 3,311 ($43.26) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,560 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) in a report on Monday, February 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) price objective on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,330 ($43.51) price objective on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,506.17 ($45.81).

Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) stock traded up GBX 39 ($0.51) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,404 ($44.47). The stock had a trading volume of 177,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,860. Bellway p.l.c. has a 52-week low of GBX 1,735.50 ($22.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,417 ($44.64). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,010.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,771.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of £4.20 billion and a PE ratio of 21.81.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

