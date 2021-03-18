BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Shares Down 8.3%

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) shares traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.13 and last traded at $4.20. 951,393 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 1,662,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

BLU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on BELLUS Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on BELLUS Health in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of $334.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average is $3.21.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 190,199.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLU. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BELLUS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 94.3% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 23,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. 38.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

