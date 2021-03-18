Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 3,480 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $103.88. 680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,105. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $105.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.60 and a 200-day moving average of $84.77.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

