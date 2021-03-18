Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 13,051 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,051 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $43,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,013 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,196,000 after buying an additional 126,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,269,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,090,000 after acquiring an additional 42,363 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,757,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,444,000 after purchasing an additional 485,874 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.15 on Thursday, reaching $396.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,203,020. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $399.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $387.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $364.15.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

